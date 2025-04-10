O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $633,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 99,316 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.65 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

