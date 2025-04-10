O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 16,314.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Carter’s Trading Up 18.6 %

NYSE CRI opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.