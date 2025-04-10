O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in IDEX by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $173.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.22 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $240.08.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

