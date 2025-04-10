O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Revvity alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 2,972.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Revvity by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of RVTY opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $115.59. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.61 and a 12 month high of $129.50.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVTY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.