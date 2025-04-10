O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dynatrace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

DT stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

