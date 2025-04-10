O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 19.9 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

