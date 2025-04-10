O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 133.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after acquiring an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 13.4 %

AGCO opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $125.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

