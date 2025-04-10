O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,756 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Report on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.