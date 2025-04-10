O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,638,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,794,868.08. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $526,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at $490,428.67. This trade represents a 51.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

