O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Sensus Healthcare worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

