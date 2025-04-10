O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Mayville Engineering worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEC. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 95.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mayville Engineering from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

