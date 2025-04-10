O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $67.55 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,444,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,742,347.58. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $67,925.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,950.36. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,731 shares of company stock valued at $40,530,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

