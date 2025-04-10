O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,033 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.42.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $129.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.84.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

