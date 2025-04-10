O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $135.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.22. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at $202,429,783.68. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

