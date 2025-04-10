O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $3,395,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. This represents a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,037.50. The trade was a 32.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324 over the last three months. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 7.4 %

NYSE DLB opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.94. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.43.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

