O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,433 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Shares of AU stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 43.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
