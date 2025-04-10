O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,433 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.