O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 547 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,204,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 139,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEIS stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $132.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.56.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,333.42. The trade was a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

