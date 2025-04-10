O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 904 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,695,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 2,199.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,008,000 after acquiring an additional 292,317 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,147,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,597.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 79,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,056,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $819,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 811,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,441,915.92. This trade represents a 1.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,353.99. This trade represents a 10.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $66.61 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.50 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

