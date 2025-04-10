O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 994 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get News alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 2,392.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Trading Up 9.2 %

NWSA opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.24. News Co. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $30.69.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on News

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.