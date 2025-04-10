O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $653,000 Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,537,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,833 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,750,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,224,000 after purchasing an additional 681,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,748,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,131,000 after purchasing an additional 403,749 shares during the last quarter.

CGUS opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

