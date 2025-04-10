O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Acme United worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Acme United alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 569,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 169,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ACU opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. Acme United Co. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACU

About Acme United

(Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.