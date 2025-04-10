O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of PTMN opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $116.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Portman Ridge Finance Cuts Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.14 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Portman Ridge Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.