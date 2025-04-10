Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,572 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.