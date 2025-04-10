Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.