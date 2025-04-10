Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 110,116 Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,116 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAX. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 504,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 124,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 417,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of RAAX opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.68. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $30.82.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

