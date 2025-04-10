Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 933 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,680,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,247,000 after acquiring an additional 147,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cactus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,149 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,797,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $70.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

