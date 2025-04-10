Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,132,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 420,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $178.00 target price on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.62.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $103.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

