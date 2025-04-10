OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in OSI Systems by 24.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $191.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.75. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OSIS. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

