Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Braze were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Braze by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after acquiring an additional 229,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 146.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,998 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 189,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,134.40. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $658,551.97. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,276 over the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Braze stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

