Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,959,000 after acquiring an additional 225,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,066,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,728,000 after purchasing an additional 74,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after buying an additional 30,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CarGurus by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 946,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after buying an additional 245,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $83,978.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,271.96. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $767,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,959. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,978 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on CarGurus

CarGurus Trading Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.