Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $383,000 Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

