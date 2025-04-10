Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $401,000 Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Innospec were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,160.70. This represents a 15.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $831,668.30. The trade was a 25.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $89.88 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $133.71. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Innospec announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

