Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $417,000 Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $6,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,106,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 267,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 258,588 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 154,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 13.5 %

OII opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

