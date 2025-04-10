Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $34,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $302.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

