Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 192,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,908,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $181.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.38. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $202.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.11.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.43 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LANC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. This represents a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.