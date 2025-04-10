Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 2,757 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.