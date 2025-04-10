Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,696,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $240.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $183.58 and a 52-week high of $351.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.73.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

