Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 67,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $248,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 88.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLYM opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.29 million, a P/E ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

