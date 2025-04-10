Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

