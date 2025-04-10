Promising Growth Stocks To Research – April 7th

Get alerts:

Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Prologis are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to the market. These companies typically reinvest earnings to fuel further expansion rather than distributing dividends, often leading to higher valuations and increased volatility for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,985,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,398. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.24 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.68. 6,282,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,381. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.07. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $19.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $803.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,963. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $968.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $992.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.96. 8,954,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $4.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.81. 5,780,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,142. Prologis has a 12-month low of $91.77 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

