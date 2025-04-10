ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 174.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $533,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $236,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $96.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

