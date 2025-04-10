Prudential Financial Inc. Has $472,000 Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in City Office REIT by 44.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 40.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 237.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 43,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $4.60 on Thursday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $185.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

