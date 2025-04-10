Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 502.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ SLP opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $678,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,381,623.44. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

