Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 11,544 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $33.52 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

