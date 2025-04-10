Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,296.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,989,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 32,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SASR opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $39.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.22%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

