Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 262.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bcwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.