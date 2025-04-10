Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.22.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon bought 230 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,237.76. The trade was a 6.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,045 shares of company stock worth $339,935 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.58. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

