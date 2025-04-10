Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $17,488,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $7,669,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 162,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 306,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 128,763 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.64%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

