Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $72,795,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $13,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $9,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 103,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.37 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

