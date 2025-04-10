Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talen Energy Stock Up 11.4 %

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $203.41 on Thursday. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $258.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLN

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.