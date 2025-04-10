Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Talen Energy Stock Up 11.4 %
NASDAQ:TLN opened at $203.41 on Thursday. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $258.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLN
Talen Energy Company Profile
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Talen Energy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.